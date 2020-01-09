UNA Cadet speaks on future, service after school

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Iranian missiles have dominated news headlines, and could impact the future of more than 200 Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets across the valley.
They’re college students training to be officers, with an obligation to serve in the armed forces after they earn their degrees.
University of North Alabama senior Trey Owens is the Cadet Battalion Commander of the roughly 50 cadets in the “Lion Battalion."
He grew up in Athens, went to school at Madison Academy, and said he has dreams of one day owning a farm or starting a gym.
However, he will be serving his country first.
He graduates in August, and is obligated to be enlisted in the U.S. army in some capacity for 8 years.
Owens wasn’t allowed to comment on what’s specifically happening overseas, but said he feels an obligation to his family and his country.
“Eventually someone has to be there, be on the front lines, helping people, for the good. And I think that if someone has to do it, might as well be me,” he said.
Owens said his family served in World War 2, and the ROTC presented a way for him to carry on the legacy.
"Create a more patriotic vision for my family. When I have family. Not just my grandparents. I don’t want to dwindle down and die eventually. Being patriotic is very near and dear to me, so that’s just what I want to be remembered as,” he said.
After graduation, the Army will choose what specialty Owens goes into and where he will be stationed.
Owens said he wants to ultimately end up in military intelligence, potentially moving into the FBI or CIA.
