Multistate bank robber sentenced to prison

(WAFF) - A man accused in a string of bank robberies has been sentenced to prison.
According to our news partners at the News Courier, Garrett Hickey was sentenced to just over five years in prison. He’ll then have to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $4,000 in restitution.
Hickey was convicted of the robbery charges in October after pleading guilty.
Hickey is connected to robberies in Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. His last known robbery was at First National Bank in Athens in July 2016.
The string of armed robberies reportedly went unsolved for three years.
