More people being convicted of federal crimes in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More people are being convicted of federal crimes across north Alabama.
Federal officials say the amount of people sentenced to prison in 2019 is the highest ever recorded.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town says offenders are also getting longer sentences.
According to the Justice Department, 706 people were prosecuted during fiscal 2019. Those people were sentenced to an average of at least 61 months. Two hundred and eighty-one of those sentences were for violent crimes.
The Southern Poverty Law Center studies incarceration rates and our nation’s prison population. Researchers say our incarceration rate has quadrupled in the past four decades and is now “unprecedented in world history.” They also say the system is racially biased.
There’s also research from the University of Pennsylvania that focuses on reducing false guilty pleas and wrongful convictions. Researchers say plea bargains may make innocent people feel they have no other option other than to plead guilty.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.