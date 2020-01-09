Madison County Sheriff’s Office to purchase new bullet proof vests with grant money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -2019 was a tough year for law enforcement, but a local law enforcement agency is starting 2020 with more money to purchase better protection.
This week the Madison County Sheriff’s Office found out a grant request of more than $45,000 to get upgraded equipment was approved.
Sheriff's office spokesman Brent Patterson says the department is extremely grateful to receive this grant. He tells me the money will go to two areas in the department.
The first is the crime scene unit to buy state of the art laser equipment to better investigate death and homicide cases.
The rest of the money will be put towards new level three bullet proof vests for the narcotics officers to where when responding to drug calls. Patterson says the more technology advances, the more costly it can get so this grant is much needed.
“Drugs and guns go hand in hand in narcotics as we know. And with that being said having the newer technology and equipment, it helps our chances of going home,” Patterson said.
Patterson says he expects the narcotics officers to have the new vests this spring.
