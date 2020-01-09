Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.