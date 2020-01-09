Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DEADLY FIRE-LAWSUITS
US judge rules survivors can sue over deadly Tennessee fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that survivors of a historically deadly Tennessee wildfire can sue the National Park Service for failing to warn them of the danger. The fire began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the park's fire management officer allowed the fire to spread rather than actively quell it. The survivors’ attorney argues the agency didn't notify those nearby about the blaze as mandated in its fire management plan. A judge agreed, ruling victims can sue on the grounds that the Park Service failed to warn them, though they can't challenge the Park Service's fire fighting decisions.
WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING
Prosecutor won't seek death penalty in Waffle House shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors won't seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House. The Tennessean reported Wednesday that Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk's office said in a court filing that it would seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Travis Reinking. Authorities say Reinking was nearly naked when he opened fire in April 2018 at the Waffle House with an assault-style rifle. The case was put on hold for months after the attack while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia. A judge later deemed him fit for trial and he was indicted last year on 17 counts including murder.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
BLUES MUSIC AWARDS
Estrin, Rayford lead nominees for Blues Music Awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rick Estrin and his band The Nightcats are among the nominees for the annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. The Blues Foundation says Estrin and his group have been nominated for eight awards, including band of the year, song of the year and traditional blues artist. Estrin is nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with Billy Branch, Sugaray Rayford, Bobby Rush and Mavis Staples. Rayford will try to defend his soul blues male artist award from last year. Rayford is also nominated in the soul blues album, vocal instrumentalist and band of the year categories.
KENTUCKY TOURISM-J.D. SHELBURNE
Shelburne featured on cover of Kentucky's visitor's guide
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky native and country music singer J.D. Shelburne has made the cover of his home state's visitor's guide. Shelburne joined Gov. Andy Beshear to unveil this year's visitor's guide on Wednesday at the state Capitol. The state prints 400,000 copies of the guide to share travel tips, stories and regional highlights. It focuses on the pillars of Kentucky tourism _ music, bourbon, horses, food and outdoor attractions. The Taylorsville native capped off the event by singing “My Old Kentucky Home." He also performed a new song, “Straight From Kentucky."
BC-TN-PAID FAMILY LEAVE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee to offer state workers 12 weeks paid family leave
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is introducing up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers. The leave will be offered for a variety of life events such as the birth of a child, adoption or foster care, and care for a sick family member. Lee's administration announced the plan Tuesday. The governor says it will help reduce turnover rates for state employees. His administration also says it will help the state save on health care costs. It could mean $900,000 in annual savings will disappear, however. The requirement won't extend to private employers or local governments.