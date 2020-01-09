Jackson County nonprofit for elderly, disabled is closing

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - CASA in Jackson County will close at the end of the month.
The Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound organization known as CASA is facing serious financial trouble to keep its doors open.
It’s a crucial resource to provide care to the elderly and homebound in the community. But officials say funding for overhead costs to keep the doors open just isn’t there.
But it won’t be for good. Officials plan to restructure the center once they’ve secured additional funding.
“Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about you. We’re not abandoning you. We’ll reopen. It will just look a little different. We won’t have a food pantry but we will still be doing the ramps and the medical equipment," said Cheryl Simon, vice president of the CASA board of directors.
The date for this reopening is not known. Even when the center reopens, a food pantry will no longer be at this location due to needing a staff member.
In the meantime, CASA is pointing folks to the closest one and still providing assistance for bill payments.
