Huntsvillle City School Board announcing new Chief School Financial Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Superintendent Christie Finley and the rest of the Huntsville City School Board are set to announce who the next Chief School Financial Officer will be at the board meeting Tuesday night.
The CSFO position has lacked stability in recent years, board members are hoping the next CSFO can keep them on the right track.
After uncovering a massive budget shortfall in 2018, former CSFO Tina Hancock was able to get HCS back on track.
Hancock stepped down, though, on October 11. When she stepped down she told the board she believes Huntsville City Schools was in the best position to have continued financial success.
In December, Superintendent Christie Finley said she wants the next CSFO to continue to help the school system be financially healthy.
“I think what we’re looking for for the new CFO is to continue on the trajectory we created with our fund balance and our general reserve where it needs to be,” Finley said. “But also someone who is very visionary, innovative, and can really look forward, projections of what the economy and impact it would have on our district.”
In the beginning of December, the board interviewed Robert Terry, James Brumley, Teresa Hill, Brian Stewart and Byron Jones for the CSFO position.
Thursday night at 6 the board will announce who will take over the CSFO duties for Huntsville City Schools.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.