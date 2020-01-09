Huntsville City Council looking at annexing more than 400 acres for Hays Farm project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday night, the Rocket City is looking south.
The Huntsville City Council is getting a first look at annexing 410 acres as part of the Hays Farm development.
The one-time farmland is slated to become 300 homes, as part of the 1,090 housing units expected at the 850 acre project.
Land owner Jeff Enfinger said his office is already seeing demand for the property.
“We have people just drop by the office, and put their name on the list, it’s something that’s hasn’t happened to us in a long time but that’s the amount of demand we’re seeing," he said.
The homes are scheduled to be popping up on the 410 acres in question by 2021, if everything goes to plan.
The annexation would give future homeowners access to city services, city first responders, and give their students access to Grissom High School, which is just across the street.
However, Councilwoman Frances Akridge said she’s concerned future homes will bring more than just eager students to the nearby wetlands.
“Fertilizer run off, unless a homeowner association is platted says no fertilizer, oil from just the normal leakage in our cars,” she said.
“My gut feeling is, this land should just be left alone.”
Enfinger said the flow of water that comes off the property will go through filtration ponds.
“If there’s a homeowner here in 5 years that does something that’s off color, then that wouldn’t be something that would have anything to with us,” he said.
The Hays Farm spokeswoman Mecca Musik said the project includes approximately 850 acres with 500 preserved.
She also said homes on the property will opening later in 2020.
