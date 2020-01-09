Gov. Ivy grants Huntsville Police Department over $67,000 for new record management system

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Huntsville Police Department is preparing to make big advances in technology with a new record management system.
Governor Ivy is granting the Huntsville Police Department more than $67,000 which will primarily go to a new record management system.
Lt. Michael Johnson tells us this system will allow the department to compress large sums of data from investigations into manageable, usable intelligence for investigatory leads and arrests, helping them communicate with agencies across the state faster.
Johnson says this system is already utilized by other police departments across the country. The system will be used to attack high crime areas, allowing the department to be proactive as the city continues to grow.
“It is if you will the Cadillac of record management systems. And it’s something that is way over due for our agency. We’re very excited for implementing this and using this. Everyone from our street officer , patrol officer working the street, to our investigative units are going to find this very efficient,” Johnson said.
Johnson says he expects the department will be switched to the new system in the next couple of months.
