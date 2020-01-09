First Alert Weather Day for severe storms on Saturday

The first part of our severe weather maker will move in Friday with scattered showers and storms by the middle of the afternoon. As this happens, temperatures will begin to climb and that means some warmer than normal temperatures for late Friday and Saturday. At this time, it looks as though there will be a threat for all forms of severe weather Saturday. This includes damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph and tornadoes. The finer details will continue to become clearer today and tomorrow as the short range (high resolution) models continue to get a grasp on this system. Keep checking back and make sure you are beginning your planning for Saturday.