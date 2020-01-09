First Alert Weather Day for severe storms on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! Another cool and quite morning today, but there are changes coming.
Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe storms. Right now the timing for storms looks to be late morning through the mid afternoon and evening.
As far as today, we are waking up to temperatures into the mid-30s under clear skies. Skies won’t stay clear for long as we expect clouds to build in through the day today with temperatures into the low 60s.
Strong wind gusts are likely out of the south today and these will stay strong through the weekend.The first part of our severe weather maker will move in Friday with scattered showers and storms by the middle of the afternoon.
As this happens, temperatures will begin to climb and that means some warmer than normal temperatures for late Friday and Saturday. At this time, it looks as though there will be a threat for all forms of severe weather Saturday.
This includes damaging straight-line winds of 60+ mph and tornadoes. The finer details will continue to become clearer today and tomorrow as the short range (high resolution) models continue to get a grasp on this system. Keep checking back and make sure you are beginning your planning for Saturday.
