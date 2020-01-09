First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday: Severe storms possible

The weather will stay dry through the rest of the day for the Tennessee Valley. A strong southerly flow will push in warmth and moisture into the area. Dew points will rise through the evening into Friday. Tonight will be mild with overnight lows in the low 50s.
Scattered showers return Friday. A strong wind from the southeast will continue to push warm and muggy air into the area. Friday afternoon will have highs in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will only sink into the lower 60s.
Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat for severe storms. There is a threat for all forms of severe weather, including damaging straight-line winds (60+ mph) and tornadoes. A cold front will be marching eastward and will meet warm and muggy air. Winds will crank up aloft, setting the stage for a stormy day Saturday. The timing of the storms looks to be late Saturday morning, moving into northwest Alabama likely around 11 AM, through the evening, exiting northeast Alabama around 6 PM.
You need to make preparations now, while the weather is quiet, of what you will need to do if severe weather strikes. Figure out your safe spot if you have not already done so. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving warnings/weather updates. Download the WAFF First Alert Weather App and continue to check in with the weather team for the latest details.
