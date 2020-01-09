Colleges team up to help black students earn teaching degrees at Athens State

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Two area colleges are teaming up to create a more diverse classroom.
Drake State Community College and Athens State University officially announced a partnership Thursday. The partnership is meant to help African-American students, particularly men, seeking teaching degrees at Athens State University.
Through the partnership, Drake State students will have an easy transition as they move from the community college to the upper level Athens State University.
It will also help juniors and seniors at Athens State who still have general education courses they need to complete.
