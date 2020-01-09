Chattanooga looks for home win vs Samford

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 70 percent of Chattanooga's scoring this season. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin have collectively scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.