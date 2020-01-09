Basketball great Charles Barkley donates $1 million to Miles College

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley making a huge donation to Miles College.
Miles head football coach and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin says Sir Charles donted $1 million to the college in Fairfield.
Barkley has already donated $1 million to two other historically black colleges, Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.
It’s the single largest gift by a donor of $1 Million in Miles College’s 122 years.
Barkley was the donor of this large historic gift made under the helm of President Bobbie Knight, Interim President of Miles College and first woman in history to lead the historic institution.
“It’s great that Mr. Barkley thinks enough of Miles College to donate a million dollars. This gift lays the foundation to launch our $100 million dollar comprehensive campaign,” said President Bobbie Knight, Interim President of Miles College.
“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie Knight over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” said Barkley. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”
In 2020-2021, Barkley plans to do economic development around the Birmingham and Leeds, his hometown. Barkley is a majority owner of Redmont Distillery.
