Auburn woman among ‘The Bachelor’ season 24 contestants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 24th season of “The Bachelor” premiered Monday, with 30 women competing for the heart of 28-year-old Peter Weber. Among the contestants is an Auburn woman, and she’s already proving to be a front-runner.
Madison Prewett arrived at the Bachelor Mansion in style: “riding” a giant paper airplane (Weber is an airline pilot). A sense of humor isn’t all Prewett brings to the table, though; basketball featured heavily in the 23-year-old’s introduction video. Not only did Prewett’s high school team win four state championships, but her father (and coach!) is Auburn University’s director of basketball operations, Chad Prewett.
Prewett has a fan courtside: Auburn Basketball’s head coach Bruce Pearl said he was “glued” to the show Monday night, which he said he’s never watched before.
“Madison Prewett lets the light shine upon her,” he said. “God’s light shines upon her. And she doesn’t shy from it. Hopefully she’ll shine a little light on that show.”
Prewett made an impression on Weber; the bachelor chose her as his first one-on-one date, during which he introduced her to his parents. The pair went to Weber’s parents’ vow renewal, and at the end of the day, Prewett caught Weber’s mother’s tossed bouquet. Foreshadowing?
According to her bio on ABC.com, Prewett is a foster parent recruiter and hopes to one day open an orphanage. She also dreams of traveling the world and spreading love through missionary work.
Another Alabama woman is competing on “The Bachelor” this season; Sydney Hightower, 24, is a retail marketing manager in Birmingham.
