Thrive Alabama planning new health care facility in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We all know health care can be extremely expensive! A non-profit organization in the Tennessee Valley wants to make a trip to the doctor more affordable. Thrive Alabama has big plans to help thousands.
The CEO, Mary Elizabeth Marr, is currently raising money to build a new facility at the corner of Washington Street and Oakwood Avenue.
The area is 13.5 acres. It’s all dirt right now, but construction will start in August to build a three-story, 72,000-square foot building with more than 300 parking spots.
“I think people in the Madison County area would be very surprised that we have an unmet need of about 96,000 people who do not have adequate health care in our community this will be a comprehensive health care center that will house pediatric primary care vision dental nutrition substance-abuse lab a pharmacy will be all comprehensive health care and excellent health care,” said Marr.
Marr is kicking off a big campaign to raise $25 million to pay for the project at Washington and Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville.
They’ve already bought the land and Wednesday, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong used funds in his district’s account to get the ball rolling, donating $25,000.
“This is something that makes our county stronger but again we have limited dollars limited resources but they are providing a service the county does not provide and sometimes were able to help with that,” said Strong.
If you’re looking for a doctor, the CEO of Thrive Alabama hopes you’ll walk through their doors to get the care you need.
"We accept patients from every walk of life whether you are fully insured or whether you have no insurance whatsoever we can work on a sliding fee scale there are many people in our community that come into the community and have nowhere to go for their health care except maybe the emergency room and we’re trying to help that situation,” said Marr.
Thrive Alabama currently has several small locations, plans are to put all of their doctors under one roof. Construction on the building will start in a couple of months, but it won’t be finished until late 2021.
