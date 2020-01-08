Suspect crashes, airlifted after high-speed chase in NE Alabama

IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed pursuit Tuesday night ended with an injured suspect.
Deputies say the pursuit stared on County Road 141 in Ider when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop. It ended on Jackson County Road 346 and County Road 78 when the suspect crashed his vehicle. He was airlifted to Erlanger but is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies identified the suspect as Mark Anthony Summerford of Flat Rock. They did not say the reason for the attempted traffic stop but said more information will be released later.
