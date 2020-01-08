Severe weather threat this weekend

We have the First Alert out for Saturday due to the threat of strong, possibly severe, storms to move into the Tennessee Valley. The first part of the system will move in overnight Thursday into Friday bringing scattered showers across the Tennessee Valley as the warm front moves in from the Gulf. As this happens, temperatures will begin to climb and that means some warmer than normal temperatures for late Friday and Saturday. At this time, it looks as though there will be a threat for all forms of severe weather Saturday. This includes damaging straight line winds and tornadoes. The finer details will become clearer by Thursday and Friday as the short range (high resolution) models come into play. Keep checking back and make sure you are beginning your planning for Saturday.