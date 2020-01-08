Old Highway 431 bridge construction starting soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Madison County Commission dotted all the Is and crossed the T’s, setting up the final phase of a construction project years in the making. We’re talking about the 4, Old Highway 431 Bridges in the County that are narrow and dangerous.
Some of the Old Highway 431 bridges have major structural damage but that’s not the only issue. They’re only 20 feet wide so that means cars cannot come in both directions at the same time, that’s why construction will soon begin to widen the bridges to 37 feet.
“We are currently in the process of clearing right away. We’re working with the city of Huntsville in doing that, the bridges will be wider than the existing bridges so that’s the construction part going on right now the bridge company will be in soon,” said Commissioner Craig Hill.
Clearing a path around the bridges, in order to make room for the expansion took several weeks, but there almost done. But the final construction is anything but complete. This project is also going to take a lot of money.
County commissioners are working with AL-Dot on this $12.5 million project. Only $2 million will be coming out of Hill’s budget. When construction begins, the bridges will be off limits, and you’ll have to take a detour.
“For a period of time we will close that stretch of old 431 and the residents that come off Cherry Tree, they’ll need to turn back and go on 431 South to access 431 to go back north,” said Hill.
Hill says construction should start really soon, but of course weather could be a really big factor.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.