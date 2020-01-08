New recovery resource hub for substance abuse opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An organization is making it easier for people dealing with substance abuse to get the help they need.
The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community launched its newest program Tuesday.
The new recovery resource hub will centralize the resources available to people in order to simplify the process of getting help.
“The resources are there. It’s just connecting people to them. But it’s hard for people when they don’t understand it because of the complexities of the system sometimes," said Wendy Reeves with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.
The resource hub will offer information for people fighting opioid addiction. It will also provide resources for people who want to help their loved ones through addiction.
The hub is located at the One Stop Shop of Community Services on Clinton Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.