Local wine shop owners fear closure with possible tariff on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama wine shop owners joined forces with importers and other owners across the country in a unified plea with U.S. trade officials for relief Tuesday, arguing that adding a 100 percent tariff on European wine and Champagne threatened by the Trump administration would devastate their industry.
The Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on most European wine in October, in retaliation for the subsidies Europe provided to aircraft maker Airbus. Since then, the administration has threatened to raise the rate because of a lack of progress in resolving the issue.
“A quarter of my inventory is from Europe," Saranne Riccio, who has worked in the wine industry for nearly 30 years and recently opened Uncorked Wine Shop in Huntsville. “It has the ability to be absolutely devastating to every business that is involved with wine. Whether it is a restaurant or a small retailer like me or a distributor.”
Riccio says distributors likely won’t buy the high-priced goods, therefore they won’t be available to shops like hers. Part of a ripple effect, she believes American wineries will also suffer.
“If distributors make 60 percent of their sells from European wines and less than half from American, when the top falls out the rest will follow,” said Riccio.
“If the price goes up and stays up, then Americans will just have to learn to drink wine differently, appreciate it differently or pay the higher cost," said economist Dr. Kristen Broady.
Lobbyist are in Washington, D.C. this week to convince leaders to vote against the tariff increase.
“These are jobs that we are talking about," said Riccio. "These are hundreds of thousands of jobs that could potentially be gone with no way to replace them.”
If you want to reach out to U.S. Trade Representatives. the National Association of Wine Retailers have set up a link to comment: www.nawr.org/nowinetariffs.
A vote on the matter is expected as early as the beginning of next week.
