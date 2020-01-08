Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah, KJ Johnson and Andrew Fleming have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LOCKLEY: Bryson Lockley has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.