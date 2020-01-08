Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Wildlife Resources Agency says a hunter who frequently spotted a rare buck near his property finally bagged the elusive animal after multiple failed attempts over three years. The agency said in a Facebook post that Logan Hanks, of Covington, owns about 200 acres where the buck roamed since at least 2015. The 7-year-old deer had unusual velvet antlers and was confirmed to have cryptorchidism, a condition causing it to present characteristics of both male and female deer. After what Hanks described to wildlife officials as a monthslong game of cat and mouse, the buck reappeared on his hunting cameras and he shot it days before the season closed.