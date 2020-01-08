Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-TN-PAID FAMILY LEAVE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee to offer state workers 12 weeks paid family leave
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is introducing up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers. The leave will be offered for a variety of life events such as the birth of a child, adoption or foster care, and care for a sick family member. Lee's administration announced the plan Tuesday. The governor says it will help reduce turnover rates for state employees. His administration also says it will help the state save on health care costs. It could mean $900,000 in annual savings will disappear, however. The requirement won't extend to private employers or local governments.
Tennessee gov defends against 'misinformation' on refugees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has cautioned members of his own party not to fall prey to “misinformation” about refugees. At a local GOP luncheon in Nashville on Tuesday, Lee said refugees are not "illegal immigrants" and said he feels a “biblical mandate” to protect them. Lee last month decided to keep accepting refugees in Tennessee, declining an offer by President Donald Trump's administration that lets states and local governments stop resettling them. Lee cited his Christian faith and his own service with refugees. Tuesday's discussion at the luncheon drew some grumbling about his refugee decision. Lee responded with his loudest defense of his choice to date.
Estrin, Rayford lead nominees for Blues Music Awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rick Estrin and his band The Nightcats are among the nominees for the annual Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee. The Blues Foundation says Estrin and his group have been nominated for eight awards, including band of the year, song of the year and traditional blues artist. Estrin is nominated for the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award, along with Billy Branch, Sugaray Rayford, Bobby Rush and Mavis Staples. Rayford will try to defend his soul blues male artist award from last year. Rayford is also nominated in the soul blues album, vocal instrumentalist and band of the year categories.
2 children in Tennessee have died from flu
Health officials say two children in Tennessee have died from the flu. News outlets cited the Tennessee Department of Health in reporting that one death was in Middle Tennessee and the other in East Tennessee. Health officials didn't release further information about the children who died, but said the illness kills several juveniles in the state each year. Flu activity is widespread in Tennessee. Officials say flu shots are still available and urged people to get vaccinated.
Tennessee man shoots elusive, rare deer he hunted for years
COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Wildlife Resources Agency says a hunter who frequently spotted a rare buck near his property finally bagged the elusive animal after multiple failed attempts over three years. The agency said in a Facebook post that Logan Hanks, of Covington, owns about 200 acres where the buck roamed since at least 2015. The 7-year-old deer had unusual velvet antlers and was confirmed to have cryptorchidism, a condition causing it to present characteristics of both male and female deer. After what Hanks described to wildlife officials as a monthslong game of cat and mouse, the buck reappeared on his hunting cameras and he shot it days before the season closed.
Tennessee inmate who escaped work site is found in Alabama
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have captured a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a work site in a truck. Officials say Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning. A sheriff's office spokesman said Kilpatrick was found Monday afternoon in St. Clair County in north Alabama. He was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit. The 39-year-old Kilpatrick is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession. He began serving the sentence in October.