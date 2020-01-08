Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-NATIVE-JEWELRY-KNOCKOFFS
3 plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three people face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to import jewelry knockoffs from the Philippines and then misrepresent the goods as made in the United States by Native Americans. The Justice Department said Laura Marye Wesley pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Phoenix to conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges while Waleed Sarrar and Christian Coxon each pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The department said Wesley had jewelry made in the Philippines and then smuggled into the United States for sale at retail outlets. Sarrar sold misrepresented imported jewelry at his store in Scottsdale, Arizona, while Coxon made similar false claims involving his store in San Antonio, Texas.
CHILD MOLESTATION-SENTENCING DELAY
Sentencing delayed again for man in child molestation case
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Sentencing for a 75-year-old San Tan Valley man accused of child molestation has been delayed again. Darrell Stock pleaded guilty to two of six child molestation charges against him in a plea arrangement in July. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28, but Stock’s attorney Brad Smith used the need of a risk assessment to delay the sentencing process. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Stock was supposed to be sentenced to a likely presumptive 10 years in prison on Monday, but that didn’t happen. Smith appeared in court in a wheelchair to ask the court for another risk assessment and a 60-day continuance. A Pinal County Superior Court judge allowed the sentencing to be continued until June 1.
CAR THEFT-ARSON
Oak Creek man accused of stealing running car, arson
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man in the Village of Oak Creek stole a car while it was running outside a convenience store before setting several small fires. Yavapai County sheriff's officials said Tuesday that 31-year-old MacKenzie Boswell is facing charges including vehicle theft and unlawful burning. Deputies say he drove off in a mini-van Monday morning that a Circle K worker had left running. A deputy spotted the van an hour later in Sedona. Boswell was arrested. At the same time, fire crews put out small fires in the Village of Oak Creek. Deputies say a resident identified Boswell as staying in a barn near the fires.
BORDER AGENT KILLING
Gunman in `Fast and Furious' border killing to be sentenced
PHOENIX (AP) — The man convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed a botched federal gun program known as “Fast and Furious” is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes is due in a Tucson court Wednesday. The Mexican man is one of seven people charged in the slaying of Brian Terry. He and other agents were conducting an operation in the desert in 2010 when he was killed. The shooting revealed a failed sting in which U.S. agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them.
CONGRESSMAN-DOCTORED PHOTO
Arizona congressman criticized after tweeting doctored photo
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar is getting criticism after tweeting a doctored picture of former President Barack Obama and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in which he seemed not to realize the foreign leader remains in power. The five-term Arizona Republican published on his personal Twitter account a photo purporting to show the two leaders grinning as they held hands. Rouhani became president of Iran in 2013 and still holds that position as that nation weighs retaliation for the U.S. slaying last week of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani in a drone strike in Iraq. The picture apparently came from a 2011 meeting Obama had with now-former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was replaced in the picture Gosar shared by Rouhani.
AP-US-ARIZONA-OFFICIAL-ADOPTION-FRAUD
Official quits amid charges he paid women to give up babies
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona elected official has resigned amid charges he paid women from the Marshall Islands to give up their children for adoption in the U.S. Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen’s resignation Tuesday came after county leaders suspended him. Petersen has been charged with illegally paying women to come to the United States to give up their babies for adoption in three states. He faces human smuggling charges in Utah and Arkansas and is accused of defrauding Arizona's Medicaid system. His attorneys say Petersen ran a legal adoption practice and has been vilified before his side of the story comes out.
SUSPICIOUS DEATHS-MISSING KIDS
Family members offer reward for info about missing children
Relatives of two missing children are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandparents, made the announcement in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday after meeting with local and federal law enforcement. Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since September, and authorities say the children's mother, Lori Daybell, and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have refused to cooperate with investigators and have repeatedly lied about where the children are. The Daybells' whereabouts is currently unknown.
VAPING-ARIZONA LAWSUIT
Arizona sues Juul, 2nd vaping firm; cites illegal marketing
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general is suing cigarette giant Juul Labs for alleged violations of state consumer fraud laws. Tuesday's move makes it the latest state to go after the company as youth vaping explodes. Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sued a second vaping company, Eonsmoke. He said that company doubled down on Juul's marketing to youth and continued it after Juul suspended many marketing efforts of flavored vape cartridges. Brnovic says both used flavors and high nicotine content to hook young people. Juul says its focused on earning public trust and is working to discourage youth vaping. Eonsmoke didn't immediately comment.