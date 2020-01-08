It’s so hard to say goodbye, but changes may be coming to the Chick-Fil-A menu

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Resolutions or not, the new year will bring new changes to some Chick-Fil-A restaurants in North Carolina and Arizona.
Alabama Chick-Fil-A fans we have some time before we possibly lose some things on the menu.
Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Charlotte and Arizona will be testing a modified menu that's a little bit simpler and a whole lot spicier.
According to The Chicken Wire, Chick-Fil-A’s news page, they will offer Spicy Chick-n-Strips™, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit as part of the new test menu in Charlotte starting on January 13.
Each item is made from grilled or hand-breaded chicken and seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers.
Also starting January 13, Chick-Fil-A will test a modified menu at participating Charlotte-area and Arizona restaurants. As part of this menu test, some menu faves are going away to make room for future offerings.
As part of the test, the following items will be removed from menus at participating restaurants in Charlotte and Arizona:
Breakfast
Sausage
Sunflower Multigrain Bagel
Entrees and Sides
Original Chick-n-Strips™
Grilled Cool Wrap®
Side Salad
Beverages
Decaf Coffee
In addition to the above, the following items will only be offered in one size in Charlotte and Arizona:
Nuggets Kid's Meals will be offered as a 5-count
Catering trays will be offered as Medium size trays
Icedream® Cones will be offered in size Small
Coffee will be offered in size Small
Milkshakes, Iced Coffees and Frosted Beverages will all be offered as a 16 oz. beverage in a clear cup
Why so much change? Chick-Fil-A said the goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible. They are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in their restaurants.
