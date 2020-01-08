Investigators probe overnight storage fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire investigators are on the scene of an overnight at a private facility on South Memorial Parkway, just north of Mountain Gap Road.
The call went out just before 1:30 Wednesday morning. 4 units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue were on the scene a few minutes later and spent the next forty minutes fighting the fire.
Just before 5:00 a.m., investigators told WAFF 48′s Caroline Klapp they’ve ruled out several possibilities, and now believe the fire was either started accidentally or intentionally by a person. They declined to comment on why they made that decision at this time. A witness who did not want to speak on camera told us they saw people leaving the storage unit and locking the gates behind them as the fire was starting.
No injuries were reported, but several fire units were damaged. WAFF 48 was first on the scene and spoke with the manager of the neighboring business. He told us there are 32 units at the business and about 10 were impacted. “There’s a couple of units back in the back on the side, where it seems like the fire is, that has some activity every day.” Sam Hall told us. “It looked like they run a business out of there at least from a storage stand point. I understand it would be like an internet sales business. But they come back here and pick their inventory up.”
At this time, it’s not clear how the fire started.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.