Investigators probe overnight storage fire

No injuries were reported, but several fire units were damaged. WAFF 48 was first on the scene and spoke with the manager of the neighboring business. He told us there are 32 units at the business and about 10 were impacted. “There’s a couple of units back in the back on the side, where it seems like the fire is, that has some activity every day.” Sam Hall told us. “It looked like they run a business out of there at least from a storage stand point. I understand it would be like an internet sales business. But they come back here and pick their inventory up.”