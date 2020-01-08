Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 14 Kentucky continued its domination of SEC rival Georgia. It took some time for the Wildcats to take control during Tuesday night's 78-69 win over the Bulldogs. Georgia led 37-31 at halftime and kept the lead until Immanuel Quickley's 3-pointer gave the Wildcats the advantage with about eight minutes remaining in the second half. Georgia never regained the lead. Kentucky got its 13th consecutive win over the Bulldogs, who haven't beaten the SEC power since 2013. Anthony Edwards led Georgia with 23 points. Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points for Kentucky.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied in the fourth quarter for a 119-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in fourth after entering the frame 1 for 7 over the first three quarters. Rookie Jarrett Culver, the sixth overall pick in last summer’s draft, led the Timberwolves with a career-high 24 points, converting 8 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Jeff Teague scored 18 points and handed out six assists for Minnesota.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2. Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three game losing streak. Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which has lost five of six. New Nashville coach John Hynes lost his debut. Hynes replaced Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after five and a half seasons as head coach.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville general manager David Poile has made a rare mid-season coaching change after being fed up with the Predators underachieving. Poile fired Peter Laviolette after returning from a pair of weekend games in California, and he has hired John Hynes as the franchise's third head coach. Poile says the Predators are better than they have performed this season. He says some players are playing way below their level of potential or the franchise's expectations. The Predators have won the Central Division each of the past two seasons and lost in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are in the playoffs thanks in large part to quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the dominating running of Derrick Henry. The team's next loss could be the last game with the duo who are in the final year of their contracts. Tannehill came off the bench to lead the NFL in passer rating and is 8-3 as a starter. Henry led the NFL in rushing and just set the franchise rushing record for a postseason game. The Titans will have the first chance to keep them off the market. Tannehill says he's not thinking past their divisional game with Baltimore.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help No. 13 Louisville pull away from Miami 74-58. The Cardinals ended a two-game skid. Louisville led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty's two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora's layup provided a seven-point edge. McGusty and Chris Lykes had 18 points apiece for Miami, which dropped its second in a row.