Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are in the playoffs thanks in large part to quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the dominating running of Derrick Henry. The team's next loss could be the last game with the duo who are in the final year of their contracts. Tannehill came off the bench to lead the NFL in passer rating and is 8-3 as a starter. Henry led the NFL in rushing and just set the franchise rushing record for a postseason game. The Titans will have the first chance to keep them off the market. Tannehill says he's not thinking past their divisional game with Baltimore.