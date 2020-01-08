FIRST ALERT: What you need to know about Saturday’s severe storm potential

We have the FIRST ALERT out for Saturday due the potential of severe storms across the Tennessee Valley.
The upper-level energy that will be driving this system is just now moving over the West Coast of the Unites States and will begin to intensify as it digs through the Desert Southwest. Being that the system is just now reaching weather data sensors over land, we don’t have too much actual data on the system itself, which means the finer details will become clearer by Thursday and Friday as the short range (high resolution) models come into play.
IMPACTS: As of now, all modes of severe weather are possible with Saturday’s storms, but the greatest threats are strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes. While hail is possible, it is not as likely as the other threats. During the day we will be dealing with very strong, non-thunderstorm, winds from the south that may reach magnitudes of 35 to 40 mph, which may lead to some downed trees and powerlines. We also anticipate heavy rain with this system as many could see rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches between Friday and Saturday. Localized heavier rainfall is also possible, which would increase the threat of flash flooding. There is also a threat for a few tornadoes, with the greatest threat as of now being to the west of I-65.
TIMELINE: The timeline is still in flux and will depend on the arrival of the ingredients and the fronts. Right now, this is the most difficult part to forecast being more than 3 days away from the event. However, the potential for storms exists between 8am and 8pm CST.
WHY?: When forecasting severe storms, we look for many atmospheric ingredients. However, there’re 4 main ones that stick out. They go by the acronym, S.L.I.M. Shear, Lift, Instability, & Moisture. Atmospheric shear/rotation will be our strongest ingredient. There will be strong southerly winds at the surface and stronger southwest winds around 1 mile up in the atmosphere which promote rotation in these storms. A cold front moving through will provide the source of lift that we need to form storms. Our two biggest question marks with these storms will be instability/energy and moisture. Generally, for storms this time of the year we need to see dewpoints of at least 63 to 64 degrees or higher to provide enough moisture for a severe threat. Current computer models vary in this parameter from 60 to 65 degrees but have been wildly inconsistent. Instability, or “storm fuel” is the other ingredient that seems to be marginal. This will greatly depend on the amount of warmth and humidity we can build into the morning on Saturday.
What Could Spoil Our Threat? As mentioned above, moisture and fuel/instability will be what makes or breaks the threat on Saturday. We will really have to watch this morning rain showers which will have a lot of say for both parameters. The longer we have wide spread showers through the morning the less dynamics will be in place for the storms when the greatest forcing gets here. Also, storms to our south, closer to the Gulf Coast, will also play a factor in our storm threat. If they develop and mature before ours get going then they may hog all of the ingredients and contaminate the air that our storms would be ingesting.
Tips & Reminders: In the case that this becomes a First Alert Weather Day, here are a a few reminders. Make sure you have multiple sources to get your weather information today. One way is by downloading our 48 First Alert Weather app where you can receive updated videos forecast as well as stream coverage live once the storms move in. Another great tool is a NOAA Weather Radio. You can also get information watching our live storm coverage on-air or online, as we will cut into programming as necessary. Don’t forget to secure outdoor items. Being that the holiday season just ended, there may still be a few outdoor decorations in yards, which you may want to take down ahead of time. Lastly, you can always look for updated on our social media pages throughout the day as we will try to post updates as frequently as possible.
As always, the forecast may change as we get more information and the storms begin to form. To make sure you are staying update with the latest forecast, keep back here online and on our 48 First Alert Weather App. Remember to “be prepared, not scared!”
