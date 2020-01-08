FIRST ALERT: What you need to know about Saturday’s severe storm potential

WHY?: When forecasting severe storms, we look for many atmospheric ingredients. However, there’re 4 main ones that stick out. They go by the acronym, S.L.I.M. Shear, Lift, Instability, & Moisture. Atmospheric shear/rotation will be our strongest ingredient. There will be strong southerly winds at the surface and stronger southwest winds around 1 mile up in the atmosphere which promote rotation in these storms. A cold front moving through will provide the source of lift that we need to form storms. Our two biggest question marks with these storms will be instability/energy and moisture. Generally, for storms this time of the year we need to see dewpoints of at least 63 to 64 degrees or higher to provide enough moisture for a severe threat. Current computer models vary in this parameter from 60 to 65 degrees but have been wildly inconsistent. Instability, or “storm fuel” is the other ingredient that seems to be marginal. This will greatly depend on the amount of warmth and humidity we can build into the morning on Saturday.