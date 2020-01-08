Clear and cool tonight; warmer temps ahead

Skies will stay clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
The warming trend will continue on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees and increasing clouds. Rain showers will develop early Friday morning and will become widespread throughout the day, one to three inches of rainfall will be possible by Friday night.
The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday as a cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley. It is too early for specifics, but more organized thunderstorms can produce locally heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes. We will continue to update you regarding this forecast for potentially strong thunderstorms, please check back for updates.
The storm threat will end by Sunday morning with clearing skies and highs in the low 60s. Another round of heavy rainfall is looking more and more likely for Monday and Tuesday, flooding may be a possible.
