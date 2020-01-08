Child injured in Lawrence County tornado showing improvement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landen Godsey, who authorities say was thrown from his mobile home when a tornado struck Lawrence County last month, continues to improve.
A post on the PRAY for Landen Facebook page says Landen is off a ventilator and breathing with a tracheotomy.
He also started rehabilitation and physical therapy this week.
He is still not able to communicate but is able to follow visitors with his eyes.
He has a feeding tube and is still has a cast due to a fracture on his left arm.
Landen’s parents, Keisha Cross Godsey and Justin Godsey, were killed in that tornado.
