Belmont, Southeast Mo. meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: The Bruins are led by the sophomore duo of Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel. Muszynski has averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while Kunkel has put up 17.3 points per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert, who have combined to score 19.6 points per outing.