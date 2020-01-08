Arab Police arrest suspect in connection with weekend murder

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man is charged with murder and arson in connection with a weekend murder in Arab.
35-year-old Michael Lee Hammock of Huntsville was arrested in the shooting death of 40-year-old Heather Golden. She was found dead inside a burning house on 4th Street Northeast around 4 a.m. Saturday.
According to Shane Washburn, assistant Arab chief of police, Arab fire and rescue crews were called to a fire at the home.
Once the fire was extinguished, Washburn said crews found a woman’s body with a gunshot wound.
“I think, like I said what we are looking into is a possible homicide, but it’s going to be an or something like that. I don’t think there is anything we need to be over-concerned about at this point,” said Washburn.
Hammock is charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of theft. He was arrested in Lincoln County Tennessee by the sheriff’s department there. He was brought to Arab and then transferred to the Marshall County Jail. His bond is set at $2 million dollars.
