Valley United Methodist Churches have uncertain future as leaders weigh potential split

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The international United Methodist Church is facing a fractured future, and it could be felt in the valley.
On Jan. 3, a coalition of conservative and progressive announced a plan that would open the door for LGBTQ weddings and ordinations, but also create a new denomination for traditionalist churches against the change.
International delegates will get the opportunity to vote on the plan at the general conference in May. If it passes, United Methodist Churches in Huntsville and around the world could get a chance to pick their fate.
The plan, as it stands, allows for local conferences to vote as to whether they want to stay in the UMC (allowing LGBTQ weddings/ordinations) or join the traditionalist denomination (not allowing the practices).
Any individual church which does not want to follow its region can vote to separate, and choose the path it desires.
Huntsville First UMC Pastor Glenn Connor is one of eight delegates from the North Alabama Conference who will vote on the plan in May, and he said the news is “shocking.”
“I don’t think they ever saw themselves sitting with their church members, family, and having this kind of discussion because we have seemed to work through and work out how we get along with each other," he said.
He said he’s undecided until more details are fleshed out, but he’s concerned about the financial fallout for his church.
A split in the UMC means a split in church assets and a potential exodus of parishioners.
“If this church has to choose or any church has to choose, it has the potential for devastation. Large churches work on large budgets, they work on people,” he said.
He later said, ”I would hate to think that 51 percent either way makes a decision. That’s why I’m hoping that this protocol gets changed in a way that’s more palatable to more people."
Pastor Mitchell Williams leads Trinity UMC in Huntsville and said where his congregation goes remains to be seen, but ultimately the talk of separation is disheartening.
“It is sad for many people. We had hoped for better. But this might be a period, a season of our lives when we both divided where we can see more people and reach more people than when were together,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.