Suspect sought in south Huntsville bank robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for a man who robbed PNC Bank on Lily Flagg Road on Dec. 20.
Police say he walked in and handed the bank teller a note. The note instructed for the teller to give him all of the money.
Police say the teller said the offender put his hand in his pocket, which caused him to believe the offender had a gun, although he never saw a weapon. he gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.
The offender grabbed the note, money and left on foot.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male wearing a gray toboggan, gray Huntsville High School football hoodie and red and white pants.
The bank is offering a $5,000 reward.
If you recognize him please call Huntsville police.
