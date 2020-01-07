Police, feds searching for truck after explosive powder stolen in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help finding a truck connected to a theft of explosive powder.
It appears to be a dark-colored Ford F-350 with a camper shell. Police say the trailer it was pulling was a triple axle utility trailer with high walls.
The offender is wanted for third-degree burglary. Police say the offender took 24 17-gallon barrels of tungsten metal powder worth $186,000.
It happened at Kennametal Inc. on Highway 20 late Saturday.
If you see this truck and trailer, please call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-883-3791.
The ATF and FBI have been notified and are also involved in this investigation.
