3 new SROs hired for 6 Madison County schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has hired three new school resource officers to cover six campuses at the Madison County school district.
The new school resource officer working at Mt. Carmel Elementary School started Monday.
The principal says she loves the extra layer of protection he provides when it comes to keeping you and your children safe.
"We’ve already had several parents talk about how thrilled they are to have an SRO here in our school. It’s a first time for us as an elementary school to have a dedicated school resource officer,” said Rhonda Booth.
Deputy Eddie Bomagat goes by the name “Boomer” and he’s dedicated his life serving and protecting people, starting with his time overseas.
“I was in the military, deployed in Afghanistan and back in 2006 and stayed there for two years and afterwards got assigned back to the school resource officer unit,” said Bomagot.
Boomer is monitoring Mt. Carmel and neighboring Riverton Intermediate School, letting his presence be known meeting some of the students during his first week at his new school, meeting expectations of the staff at Mt. Carmel.
“We expect to see him visiting classrooms, being in the lunchroom, and in the halls, getting to know our students, building relationships with them. being a positive role model for them. But obviously our main concern is student and staff safety and we feel good knowing he’s going to be here to protect us, should anything happen or any kind of emergency arise,” said Booth.
The other four Madison County campuses that now have SROs that also started Monday include: Central, Madison County Elementary, Madison Cross Roads Elementary and Harvest Elementary.
Funding for the three new SRO’s is coming from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office budget.
