Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ESCAPED INMATE
Tennessee immate escapes work site in truck, search begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Tennessee jail inmate who escaped a work site in a truck. Officials say Shelby County jail inmate Jack Kilpatrick rode away from a work release site in Memphis in a white 2005 GM Sierra truck with the words “container maintenance” written on both sides of the vehicle on Monday morning. County officials say an official broadcast was made to all local law enforcement agencies and a criminal and internal investigation is under way. The 39-year-old Kilpatrick is serving a sentence of just under a year for methamphetamine possession. He began serving the sentence in October.
SHERIFF'S OFFICE-HARASSMENT LAWSUIT
Former deputies sue Tennessee agency, county over harassment
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Two former deputies of a Tennessee sheriff's office are suing the department and the county, alleging they weren't protected from a male training officer known for sexual harassment. The Tennessean reports the federal lawsuit against the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and county was filed last month. The training officer isn't named as a defendant and no longer works at the department. A disciplinary report shows an internal investigation supported allegations of sexual harassment against him. He was fired in July 2018. The sheriff's office says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
TVA WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT
Labor Dept: TVA illegally fired whistleblower
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor has ruled in favor of a nuclear engineer who says the Tennessee Valley Authority fired her in retaliation for reporting safety and personnel concerns. According to the Labor Department order obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel, the federal agency is ordering the utility to restore Beth Wetzel's job and compensate her more than $200,000 in back pay, damages and legal fees. TVA said it fired Wetzel for insubordination by speaking negatively about a supervisor, but the Labor Department ruled Wetzel properly raised safety concerns and gave “honest” testimony during an internal investigation. A TVA spokesman said the company disagrees and will appeal.
AP-TN-DEER CARCASS INCINERATOR
Tennessee targets deer disease with $1M carcass incinerator
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee wildlife officials say they are building a $1 million deer carcass incinerator at a landfill to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission says it approved the budget expansion for the project during its December meeting. Fayette County will maintain and operate the incinerator at the local landfill. Processors and hunters can use the incinerator to dispose of deer from high-risk counties and counties that have tested positive for the disease in southwest Tennessee. The incinerator will reach temperatures necessary to kill the disease, which attacks the nervous system of deer, elk and moose, eventually killing them.
BC-TN-GRAPE PRODUCTION WORKSHOPS
University of Tennessee to offer wine production workshop
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee's Institute of Agriculture is offering workshops for farmers interested in producing grapes and making wine in the state. The institute says the workshops will be held across the state in January and February, including in Crossville, Chattanooga, White Pine, Franklin and Jackson. Attendees must pre-register and pay a registration fee of $25 per person. The sessions will teach participants about the industry and opportunities in Tennessee, how to produce vineyards in the state and financial information about the trade. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance are partnering on the workshops.
AP-US-EXECUTIONS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee inmates ask court to stop execution scheduling
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmates argue that mental issues, poor legal representation, newly surfaced evidence, and racism in the use of Tennessee's death penalty are among the reasons not to schedule nine more executions. Attorney General Herbert Slatery is seeking to set dates for the nine men to die. Slatery says he's just following state law for requesting executions. Tennessee resumed executions in August 2018, and four of the six prisoners put to death since have chosen the electric chair, a method no other state has used since 2009. Another execution is scheduled for February.