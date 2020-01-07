Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FORMER PHYSICIAN-MURDER PLOT
Former Arizona doctor convicted in drug scheme, murder plot
PHOENIX (AP) — State prosecutors say a former physician has pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, illegally conducting an enterprise, and illegal administration of a narcotic in a drug scheme that mushroomed into a plot to kill a woman he thought had reported him to licensing officials. The Attorney General's office said Monday Glenn Gary Robertson's conviction stemmed from a plea agreement. Robertson had practiced internal medicine in Benson, Arizona. The Arizona Medical Board revoked his license in December 2018 for issuing a prescription to a person he did not examine for a drug commonly used for depression and to treat hyperactive children.
KENYA-ATTACK-ARIZONA
Tucson woman says husband killed in Kenya terror attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman says her husband was among the three Americans killed in a terror attack at a Kenya military base. Television station KOLD 13 said Hope Harrison confirmed in a Monday phone interview that Dustin Harrison was among those killed Sunday by al-Shabab extremists. The Associated Press could not immediately reach her for further comment. Her husband was a pilot who worked as a Defense Department contractor. Another contractor and Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of the Chicago area also died in the attack. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is based in neighboring Somalia.
VOTER REGISTRATION-ARIZONA
Groups settle suit with Arizona over voter address updates
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the state of Arizona failed to update voter registration addresses for certain people has ended with a settlement. Voting-rights advocates filed a motion in federal court Monday to have the suit against the secretary of state's office dismissed. The dismissal is contingent on the state providing more effective voter registration services for people updating their address on their driver's license in person or online. Groups including the League of Women Voters of Arizona and Promise Arizona sued in 2018. They argued a lack of automatic updates to match updated motor-vehicle addresses caused voters to be registered at incorrect addresses.
TUCSON-FATAL STABBING
Tucson man arrested in sister's stabbing death
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man is accused of stabbing his sister to death. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a teenager called 911 on Sunday night about an incident of domestic violence involving a knife. Officers responded to a home and detained a man. They went through the house and located a woman with multiple stab wounds in the backyard. Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital but died a short time later. Dugan said the suspect and victim were both in their 40s. Besides the teen, the siblings' mother was also in the house. Neither was injured. The investigation remains ongoing.
TRIPLETS ENLIST
Phoenix triplets opt to enlist in Marine Corps
PHOENIX (AP) — Triplets in one Phoenix family are joining the Marines at the same time. Hayley, Ian and Andrew Mase, who were born a minute apart, will be separated for an extended period for the first time. Hayley, the oldest, tells ABC15.com that it will be hard. But she knows that next time they are together, it will feel like they never spent time apart. The teens joined ROTC in high school. Andrew, the youngest, is already in combat training. Hayley will leave next month for boot camp. Ian is looking to go to boot camp in March.
AP-US-IRAN-US-PRISONERS
Death of Iran general spurs anxiety over fate of US hostages
WASHINGTON (AP) — The killing of a top Iranian general has ratcheted up the anxiety of families of Americans held in Iran. Just a month ago the release of a New Jersey student had given them hope. The Trump administration has made a priority of bringing home hostages held abroad. But the prospect of a speedy resolution for the handful of captives in Iran seems to have dimmed with the two nations edging dangerously close to conflict and warning of retaliatory strikes. It's a contrast from December's release of a Princeton University graduate student in a prisoner exchange.
SKATING RINK FIGHT
6 teens arrested in weekend melee at Mesa skating rink
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say six teenagers were arrested after several fights broke out at a crowded indoor skating rink in Mesa. Police say they were called to Skateland Saturday night in response to a report of teens fighting. Officers on the scene say they had to deal with fighting and other disruptive behavior amid a crowd of roughly 1,000. Hundreds fled as more police arrived. Police say three officers suffered minor injuries while trying to contain the fighting. Some teens reportedly threw rocks at officers. The six teens taken into custody range in age from 13 to 17. They were later released to a parent.
CASA GRANDE-HOUSING BOOM
Home construction industry rebounding in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Housing construction is on the rebound in Casa Grande, a south-central Arizona city where the industry virtually shut down during the Great Recession. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the city in 2019 received 549 building permit applications for new single-family homes through November. That's up from 225 during the corresponding period of 2018. Most of the new new homes are being building in subdivisions that have lain dormant since the housing market collapse in 2008. City Planning and Development Director Paul Tice said many of subdivision lots that were vacant two years ago have since been purchased by developers now building homes on them.