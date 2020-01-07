Historic housing market shortage in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - House hunting? Your search in and around Huntsville is becoming harder due to rapid growth.
A real estate agent with decades in the market calls the current situation historic. There are currently less than 1,000 single family homes available in all of Madison County.
We talked with a real estate agent who says in more than 20 years in practice, he has never seen such a small supply, with skyrocketing demand.
“It’s historically low. Typically at this time of the year it would be somewhere 1,500 maybe even 2,000 homes active listings,” said agent Bill Stewart.
Fewer homes in the Madison County market means you’re not seeing as many for sale signs. Real Estate agents and housing experts have some advice you should not only follow, but expect, when you’re looking for your perfect dream home.
“Expect competition. Depending on the price range, the lower the price range, the more competition you’re going to have. The more multiple offer situations there’s going to be. You may have to pay more than asking. Prepare for that and closing costs may not be something that the sellers willing to pay, so understand that,” said Stewart.
As you drive around, you’ll see a lot of construction as homes are being built, but building your dream home isn’t always a dream come true.
“People come in and they think there’s lots available, and there’s not necessarily. Then you have lot prep costs that are in the equation so that is also not necessarily the easiest route to take,” said Stewart.
Stewart says there are a lot of rules that you must follow when you buy or sell a house, and he advises that you hire a real estate agent to help you find the perfect house you’re looking for and to make sure you’re following the rules you need to obey.
