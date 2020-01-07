Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. The Predators also dismissed assistant coach Kevin McCarthy. Nashville has dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins. The team did not announce a replacement for either coach. Laviolette has 637 wins over 18 years as an NHL coach with the New York Islanders, Carolina, Philadelphia and Nashville. He coached the Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup championship in 2006.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is counting on a freshman point guard who arrived on campus just over a week ago to help the Volunteers break out of their slump. Santiago Vescovi was impressive in his Tennessee debut Saturday with 18 points while shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range against LSU. The 18-year-old from Uruguay also had nine turnovers in the loss to the Tigers but provided a spark for a struggling team. Tennessee is hoping Vescovi can fill the void created when senior guard Lamonte' Turner underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Tennessee has lost four of its last five games.