Former Madison County teacher pleads guilty to student sex charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lyndsey Bates, the former Madison County High School special education teacher accused of having sex with a student, has pleaded guilty to five charges.
Her charges include:
- 1 count: School employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student
- 1 count: School employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years
- 3 counts: School employee distributing obscene material to a student
Bates could have faced up to 11 years in prison, but her plea deal states she will serve three years probation instead.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.