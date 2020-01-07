Former Madison County teacher pleads guilty to student sex charges

Lyndsey Sherrod Bates (Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 4:30 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lyndsey Bates, the former Madison County High School special education teacher accused of having sex with a student, has pleaded guilty to five charges.

Her charges include:

  • 1 count: School employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student
  • 1 count: School employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years
  • 3 counts: School employee distributing obscene material to a student

Bates could have faced up to 11 years in prison, but her plea deal states she will serve three years probation instead.

