Faith determines Tua Tagovaila’s future in football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One theme resonated more than just football in Monday’s big announcement by University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, and that theme is his faith in God.
“Oh, we prayed about this decision,” said Tagovailoa. “Trust in God, because this next step is a leap of faith, but one I am now content about because of how much prayer went into this decision.”
Tagovailoa, from day one since arriving on the Capstone, preached about his family’s faith. While he will be remembered for is his time on the gridiron, Tua can also be saluted for his resolve in his religious walk of faith.
