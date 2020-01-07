Darby legal team wants fellow officer’s statement suppressed at trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have new information on a story we first alerted you to Saturday evening. Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a motion from William Darby’s defense team to block jurors from hearing from one of his fellow officers.
Darby is a Huntsville police officer charged with murder for the shooting death of Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Parker was reportedly suicidal and holding a gun when he was shot.
Darby’s legal team previously argued he should be immune from prosecution under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. During a hearing on that topic, a fellow officer named Pegues testified that she was the first officer to arrive on the scene and talk with Parker. She told the judge that she didn’t feel threatened and that Parker said “I don’t want to hurt you”. Darby was the third officer to arrive on the scene and shot Parker saying he was acting in self-defense. He also argued that officer Pegues did not have control of the scene. A judge ruled that Darby was not immune from prosecution for the incident.
On January 2nd, Darby’s legal team filed a motion to prevent jurors from hearing Pegues’ statement. They argue no one else heard Parker say “I don’t want to hurt you” and that the statement is hearsay which is not admissible in a criminal trial. They also say that if Parker did make that statement, officer Pegues didn’t relay it to anyone else arriving on the scene, preventing Darby from properly assessing the situation.
Darby’s trial is scheduled to begin at the end of February.
