Darby legal team wants fellow officer’s statement suppressed at trial

Darby’s legal team previously argued he should be immune from prosecution under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. During a hearing on that topic, a fellow officer named Pegues testified that she was the first officer to arrive on the scene and talk with Parker. She told the judge that she didn’t feel threatened and that Parker said “I don’t want to hurt you”. Darby was the third officer to arrive on the scene and shot Parker saying he was acting in self-defense. He also argued that officer Pegues did not have control of the scene. A judge ruled that Darby was not immune from prosecution for the incident.