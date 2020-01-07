Clearing skies with breezy winds for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Many of us had some scattered showers overnight but those have now wrapped up and we should clear out for the rest of the day today.
As the showers came through the wind turned to the northwest and that will continue through the rest of the day today. Clouds will clear through the day today as winds gust from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with a few occasional gusts up to 30 mph. Today won’t be as warm as yesterday, but we will still be around average in the low 50s. Temperatures tonight will be our coldest of the week with the low 30s, and possibly a few upper 20s.
It will be quiet through the remainder of the week until we get to Friday and Saturday. We have the First Alert out for Saturday due to the potential at severe weather during the middle of the day. Rain is possible as early as Thursday night into Friday, but the threat of strong storms will be during the middle of the day on Saturday. We are still early in this process, but there is enough information to warrant attention and caution for this weekend. Keep checking back for the latest information day by day.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
