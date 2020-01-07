Clearing skies with breezy winds for Tuesday

It will be quiet through the remainder of the week until we get to Friday and Saturday. We have the First Alert out for Saturday due to the potential at severe weather during the middle of the day. Rain is possible as early as Thursday night into Friday, but the threat of strong storms will be during the middle of the day on Saturday. We are still early in this process, but there is enough information to warrant attention and caution for this weekend. Keep checking back for the latest information day by day.