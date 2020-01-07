Calhoun offering free manufacturing CPT classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College’s adult education department will be offering free training to anyone interested in obtaining a certified production technician (CPT) manufacturing certification through the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
This program is specifically designed for those looking to develop foundational knowledge of manufacturing processes and production, safety, maintenance awareness and lean manufacturing principles. Participants will have the opportunity to test for the nationally recognized MSSC CPT certification and pursue employment with companies such as Mazda/Toyota, Polaris or Carpenter.
Classes begin Jan. 21. Registration will be held at the Huntsville Career Center on Jan. 8-15 and at the Decatur Career Center on Jan. 9-16 at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Calhoun’s adult education department at 256-307-2830 or 256-890-4793. You may also sign up online at www.calhoun.edu/FreeMSSC.
