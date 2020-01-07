Alabama at risk of losing congressional seat, funding; state asks for increase in census participation

“I think there's a natural suspicion of government and a reluctance to try and engage with big brother sometimes. We need to make sure people are comfortable and aware of the fact this information can't be used in any way against them to harm them or to hurt them. Employers have announced plans to grow here. Those plans are firm, I think what you have to worry about getting all the funding you need to support the growth. So the growth is going to come, it's just a matter of are we getting what we need in order to sustain it,” Ward said.