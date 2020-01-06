5 UAH research programs rank among top 20 in the country

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama at Huntsville continues to rank high in several of its programs.
The National Science Foundation has ranked five of UAH’s programs among the top 20 programs in its annual Higher Education Research and Development Survey. These rankings represent federally financed research expenditures for 2018, the latest ranking data available.
The programs and their rankings are:
- No. 5 - aerospace engineering
- No. 8 - economics
- No. 11 - computer and information sciences
- No. 12 - atmospheric science
- No. 12 - astronomy and astrophysics
The NSF survey also revealed that UAH also ranks 11th nationally in NASA-sponsored research and 28th in Department of Defense research.
“UAH’s strengths in these areas obviously point to the clear support that this university provides to the federal agencies on Redstone Arsenal and the corporate presence in Cummings Research Park,” said Bob Lindquist, interim vice president for research and economic development. “This success points to the valuable partnerships that have existed for decades in this community and that UAH clearly provides effective and innovative outcomes to the technological challenges that exist for the U.S. Army, NASA and the FBI.”
UAH’s research in astronomy and astrophysics jumped sharply from 2017 to 2018, advancing nine spots from 21st to 12th in the nation as a result of a $20 million, five-year grant by the NSF’s Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.
That grant will fund the development of new predictive plasma-surface interaction technologies for the nation’s aerospace, manufacturing, energy, environment and agricultural sectors.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.