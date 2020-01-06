Tuscumbia fire chief on leave pending state investigation outcome

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Fire Chief Rodney McAnally is on paid leave due to an ongoing investigation by the state fire marshal.
The investigation stems from McAnalley’s time as the fire chief for Littleville. The nature of the investigation is not known.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he placed McAnalley on paid administrative leave Monday per municipal policy.
"This is not meant to be punitive, but instead allows Chief McAnnalley the opportunity to focus on his case while restoring our department to a more efficient operation without the distraction this type of investigation creates,” said Underwood.
Underwood said McAnalley and are cooperating with the investigation and are “vested in a speedy and accurate conclusion to it.”
