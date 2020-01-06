Tennessee, Mizzou seek first conference win

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Volunteers points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Bowden has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 24 over his last three games. He's also converted 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.